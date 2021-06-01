Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 are free on the Microsoft Store

You're watching Advertisements

If you want to play Tell Me Why, but have been on the fence whether you should get it or not - now's the time to stop thinking and just get it. Tell Me Why with all three chapters is now free on Microsoft Store (PC and Xbox), just head over this way to claim it.

No announcement has been made, so we don't know if it's a planned campaign yet to be announced or a straight up mistake. Ether way, go get it, as it is a great adventure touching complex themes we rarely see, something we explain more about in out review.