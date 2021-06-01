Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 are free on the Microsoft Store

And the offer is available for PC and Xbox consoles.

If you want to play Tell Me Why, but have been on the fence whether you should get it or not - now's the time to stop thinking and just get it. Tell Me Why with all three chapters is now free on Microsoft Store (PC and Xbox), just head over this way to claim it.

No announcement has been made, so we don't know if it's a planned campaign yet to be announced or a straight up mistake. Ether way, go get it, as it is a great adventure touching complex themes we rarely see, something we explain more about in out review.

Tell Me Why

Tell Me WhyScore

Tell Me Why
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"I really appreciated the three-episode formula, as it concentrates the experience without diluting things too much."

Tell Me Why - Episode OneScore

Tell Me Why - Episode One
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"Tell Me Why has turned out to be a fascinating game: it touches delicate topics with great elegance and it's difficult not to be enthralled by the exciting story of Ronan twins."



