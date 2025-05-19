English
Telegram's Durov claims French intelligence sought to silence Romanian conservatives

Pavel Durov says France's spy chief requested political censorship before Romania's elections.

The latest news on France and Romania. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has alleged on Sunday that France's intelligence director asked him to ban conservative Romanian accounts ahead of the country's elections, a request he claims to have rejected.

The French foreign ministry and spy agency denied the accusations, emphasizing national security concerns but denying political interference. The episode adds fuel to ongoing debates about free speech, online platforms, and foreign influence across Europe.

Syktyvkar, Komi Republic,Russia,September 1, 2024,Pavel Durov, court session,Blocking the Telegram messenger // Shutterstock

