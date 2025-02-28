English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Telegram channels linked to Russia offer cryptocurrency for attacks on mosques in United Kingdom

Campaigners warn of growing threat as Telegram network offers rewards for acts of violence against Muslims, fuelling fears of Russian interference.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties has emerged, offering cryptocurrency payments to United Kingdom residents who commit violent attacks against mosques and Muslims, according to campaigners (via The Guardian).

These channels, which have been previously linked to incidents of Islamophobic graffiti in east and south London, are now urging people to go further, with some even calling for knife attacks.

The online group has sparked concern not only because of its extreme content, but also due to evidence suggesting it may be part of a broader Russian effort to stoke social unrest in Western Europe.

Alarmed groups are working with counter-terrorism authorities to combat the threat, while charities emphasise the heightened apprehension within Muslim communities, especially with Ramadan approaching.

Telegram channels linked to Russia offer cryptocurrency for attacks on mosques in United Kingdom
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUnited Kingdom


Loading next content