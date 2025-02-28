Telegram channels linked to Russia offer cryptocurrency for attacks on mosques in United Kingdom

HQ

A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties has emerged, offering cryptocurrency payments to United Kingdom residents who commit violent attacks against mosques and Muslims, according to campaigners (via The Guardian).

These channels, which have been previously linked to incidents of Islamophobic graffiti in east and south London, are now urging people to go further, with some even calling for knife attacks.

The online group has sparked concern not only because of its extreme content, but also due to evidence suggesting it may be part of a broader Russian effort to stoke social unrest in Western Europe.

Alarmed groups are working with counter-terrorism authorities to combat the threat, while charities emphasise the heightened apprehension within Muslim communities, especially with Ramadan approaching.