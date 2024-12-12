English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Telefónica and Epic Games team up to bring gaming platform and Fortnite to compatible Android phones in multiple territories

The deal includes the UK, Spain, Germany and Latin America.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today, phone service provider group Telefónica and Epic Games announced a partnership to include Fortnite and the Epic Games Store pre-installed on every compatible Android device. The agreement will be extended to 2025, and will enable a major expansion of the platform and battle royale game in Spain, the UK, Germany and Latin America, territories where the group provides its services with a strong market presence.

The agreement is not only to promote Epic Games' own games, and next year it will also extend this offer to third-party developments.

Fortnite

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

Related texts



Loading next content