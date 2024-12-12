Telefónica and Epic Games team up to bring gaming platform and Fortnite to compatible Android phones in multiple territories

HQ

Today, phone service provider group Telefónica and Epic Games announced a partnership to include Fortnite and the Epic Games Store pre-installed on every compatible Android device. The agreement will be extended to 2025, and will enable a major expansion of the platform and battle royale game in Spain, the UK, Germany and Latin America, territories where the group provides its services with a strong market presence.

The agreement is not only to promote Epic Games' own games, and next year it will also extend this offer to third-party developments.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.