Tekken's Kazuya is joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate line-up later today

Kazuya Mishima, one of the Tekken series' most iconic fighters, is arriving in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later today via the game's 12.0 update. Kazuya was revealed to be joining the all-star fighter during Nintendo's E3 event earlier this month and he arrives in the game as the very first representative for the Tekken series.

Kazuya will be the penultimate fighter to join Ultimate and he can either be purchased standalone or as part of the Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Just like other DLC characters, he also comes with a range of extras that are representative of his series. Players who purchase Kazuya will receive 39 music tracks that range from the original Tekken to Tekken 7 and a new stage known as Mishima Dojo will be available. According to Nintendo, this will feature breakable walls and it has been described as "more grounded than many other stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."

Are you excited to play as Kazuya?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.