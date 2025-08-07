Tekken's board game raises 700% of its funding goal

HQ

Tekken: The Board Game's crowdfunding campaign has already smashed its goal and then some. In just 35 minutes of it being up, the crowdfunding goal of €50,000 was reached. At the time of writing, it has managed to surpass 700% of that goal.

Currently, the Tekken board game funding figure sits at €354,631 from just over 2,700 backers. Not bad, not bad at all. Tekken: The Board Game describes itself as an asymmetrical fighting game, in which you'll control iconic characters from the franchise, fighting solo, in a duel, or in a tournament.

1-8 players can play the game, it takes anywhere between 20 and 60 minutes to complete, and it's for players aged 13 and up. The core game comes with 8 characters, 8 player boards, 72 cards, 8 help sheets, and 3 special tokens, alongside 4 stages. If you buy in now, you also get the Devil Jin Tournament expansion, and an Exclusive Box for free, each coming with a new character, extra stages, and more.

