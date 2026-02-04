Tekken World Tour 2026 to commence in May and end in November

HQ

On top of crowning the 2025 Tekken World Tour champion at the finals in Malmo over the weekend, Bandai Namco also took the opportunity to share information about the next season and phase of competitive Tekken 8 action.

As soon as May, the Tekken World Tour will return for its 2026 season, with the first event being at Evo Japan on May 1. It will then offer tons of other events before eventually concluding for a more succinct season at TGU 2026 in Thailand. Looking at what is planned in between, the full schedule of events for the 2026 Tekken World Tour can be seen below.



May 1-3: EVO Japan 2026 (Master+) - Japan



May 22-24: COMBO BREAKER 2026 - USA



June 6-7: SOOP SUPER TOURNAMENT 2026 - Korea



June 13-14: THE MIXUP 2026 - ROUNDS 8 - France



June 26-28: EVO 2026 (Master+) - USA



June 24-26: VSFIGHTING XIV - United Kingdom



August 14-16: CEO 2026 - USA



September 19-20: MANILA MADNESS 5 - Philippines



October 9-11: EVO FRANCE 2026 (Master+) - France



October 17-18: PARADISE GAME BATTLE 2026 - Côte d'Ivoire



October 31-November 1: PUNISHMENT 5 - Bolivia



November 14-15: TGU 2026 - Thailand



It should be said that while it is not part of the World Tour, there will be a big Tekken 8 tournament at the Esports World Cup in the summer too, on top of no doubt plenty of additional events to make 2026 one of the best competitive Tekken years in memory.