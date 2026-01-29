Tekken World Tour 2025 Global Finals are this Sunday: Here's what you need to know

HQ

While we might be in the early stages of 2026, the Tekken competitive scene is wrapping up its 2025 World Tour. The Global Finals are set to bring the heat this weekend, running from the 29th of January to the 1st of February, where the Grand Final will take place and decide who is going to take home the lion's share of the $300,000 prize pool.

The final leg of the tournament will take over Malmö,, Sweden. If you're near the city, you can still grab tickets via the Tekken World Tour official site to be a part of the crowd. Or, if you're feeling incredibly lucky, you can also join in via the Last Chance Qualifiers, which are set to take place on the 31st of Jan.

If you're not near Malmö, then you can join in live via the streams for the top 20 final bracket. Twitch and YouTube will be streaming the event, where you'll be able to tune in over the weekend to keep up with the competition. It's also expected that we'll see Bandai Namco talk about the future of Tekken 8 at the grand finals, too, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.