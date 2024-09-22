Tekken turns 30 - Celebrates with video of the Mishima family throwing each other off great heights

It's now been 30 years since the first Iron Fist tournament took place, laying the foundation for what has become one of the best-selling game franchises in history.

With nearly 60 million copies sold across five generations, the Mishima family has truly become a household name.

The first Tekken was released on September 21, 1994, built on the System 11 platform, which was based on PlayStation hardware. The game focused on the epic conflict between Kazuya Mishima and his father, Heihachi.

Since then, we've had eight direct sequels and several spin-offs. To celebrate the birthday of this game that meant so much to PlayStation during the early generations, a compilation video has been released featuring the Mishima family throwing each other off great heights.