Tekken series closing in on 50 million sold units sold

It was just a couple of days ago we reported that Tekken 7 had sold over five million copies, making it the third-best fighting game of the generation as well as one the best selling Tekken games of all time.

This was very unceremoniously revealed by longtime producer Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter, who noticed that it had happened in 2019. After some time had passed, he realized that it is kind of a big deal to sell five million copies, and decided to do something more official. Therefore he and his team has made some special art to celebrate this which was shared today, with plenty of fan service (amongst other things, it includes the Season 3 fighters; Fakhumran, Ganryu, Leroy and Zafina).

You can check it out below, click the image for the full-size version. Harada also reveals that the Tekken series has now sold over 49 million copies, so it shouldn't be too long until it's time for yet another celebration.

Tekken 7 is out now for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One (also included with Xbox Game Pass).