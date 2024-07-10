Tekken creator: "Stop showing us your specific character ideas"

HQ

You would think that game creators would be happy that their own community is getting involved in their games. And that's almost always the case, but not all the time. An example of this is Tekken series' mastermind Katsuhiro Harada, who via X asks all fans to stop posting concepts of characters they want in the series.

The reason is that they don't want to be accused of stealing ideas from anyone, so detailed suggestions are extra likely to be thrown straight into the trash. Wishing for something specific is thus the best way to ensure that it will absolutely never happen, and in the worst case, ideas that are actually on their way to being realized may even be abandoned after well-meaning suggestions from gamers.

Harada's X post is very worth reading and of course applies to all developers, and is something to consider to get a better understanding of how new content is created.