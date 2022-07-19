Tekken: Bloodline to premiere on August 18

HQ

Netflix has put a firm date on when the animated Tekken series will be landing on the streaming service. Set to debut on August 18, the series will revolve around Jin Kazama as he trains to become an ultimate fighter, all on a path to exact revenge on the monster that took the life of his mother.

Known as Tekken: Bloodline, the release date was shared as part of a new trailer, which you can watch below. As for the synopsis for the series that is as follows:

"'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."