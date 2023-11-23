Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8's PC specs announced

That's one big fighting game.

HQ

Bandai Namco continues to show off Tekken 8's impressive character roster, but now it's finally time to reveal another important thing about the game.

Tekken 8's Steam page has been updated to include the game's PC requirements. It seems like you won't need a surprisingly powerful rig to enjoy the very promising fighting game. One thing you'll definitely need is a lot of free storage place, however, as the game requires at least 100 GB. Here are the minimum and recommended PC specifications:

Minimum:


  • OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

  • Memory: 8 GB RAM

  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X

  • DirectX: Version 12

  • Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended:


  • OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

  • DirectX: Version 12

  • Storage: 100 GB available space

