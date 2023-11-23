Tekken 8's PC specs announced

HQ

Bandai Namco continues to show off Tekken 8's impressive character roster, but now it's finally time to reveal another important thing about the game.

Tekken 8's Steam page has been updated to include the game's PC requirements. It seems like you won't need a surprisingly powerful rig to enjoy the very promising fighting game. One thing you'll definitely need is a lot of free storage place, however, as the game requires at least 100 GB. Here are the minimum and recommended PC specifications:

Minimum:





OS: Windows 10 64-Bit



Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600



Memory: 8 GB RAM



Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 100 GB available space



Recommended:

