Tekken 8's opening movie and DLC plans revealed

HQ

We're less than two weeks away from the launch of Tekken 8, and Bandai Namco has decided to celebrate this by giving us several treats.

The first one is a gameplay trailer showing off Zafina's look news and moves in Tekken 8, but why settle with just one fighter? Because the second goodie is the game's opening movie where all of the fighters give us a cinematic taste of what awaits us in the story mode.

Well, all of them isn't entirely true, as the it ends by confirming that Eddy Gordo will be the first DLC fighter coming to Tekken 8 sometime this spring. This part also makes it clear season 1 of DLC will include four fighters by releasing one each quarter of 2024.

HQ