Tekken 8's launch trailer has us hyped to join the King of the Iron Fist Tournament

Tekken 8's King of the Iron Fist Tournament asks what if we literally were fighting for our country when we stepped out into the arena. Not only do you have yourself to protect in this tournament, but the lives of everyone in your home country is at risk if you lose.

No pressure, then. As we're just a week away from Tekken 8's launch at the time of writing, the stakes have been raised in a new launch trailer, which shows plenty of the game's story, cinematics, and battles.

If you're not a fan of the over-the-top action, melodramatic story and exaggerated characters, then you're probably looking in the wrong place, because these are all the things we love Tekken for, and you can find all of them in the trailer below: