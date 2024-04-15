Tekken 8's latest patch adds new cosmetics and balance changes

HQ

Patch 1.03.02 for Tekken 8 is out today (or tomorrow, depending on the time zone you're in) and it doesn't bring the most changes in the world, but there are a few significant things being included here.

Most notably, we're getting Avatar Skins for 7 characters. Avatar Skins are cosmetics that you can apply to your in-game avatar, rather than skins either making you look like a blue cat or an Airbender, for example.

Also, with the release of Eddy, after this patch players' ranks with him will match that of their other characters in Ranked Mode. There are a few balance changes sprinkled in too, such as fixing an issue where opponents could move before the activation of Rage Arts and Heat Bursts. Also, Azucena, Eddy, and Zafina are getting some changes to their moves. If you want to read the full list of changes, you can do so here.