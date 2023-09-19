Tekken 8's closed beta date and Feng revealed in new trailer

HQ

Jonas isn't the only one having the pleasure of playing an early version of Tekken 8 this year, as a small selection of fans around the world have been able to participate in different tests. The chances of you joining those ranks have just increased significantly.

Today's Tekken 8 trailer doesn't just confirm that Feng returns as a playable fighter in the game and some of the stuff he'll be able to do. It also reveals that Tekken 8's closed beta will take place across all three platforms from 9 AM BST / 10 AM CEST on the 20th of October to 9 AM BST / 10 AM CEST on the 23rd of October. This won't be the same content as the closed network test, as Azucena, Raven, and Feng will be added (there will be 19 in total, so expect another character reveal before then) along with some new environments. Sound interesting? Then sign up for your chance to partake here.