Tekken 8 World Tour 2024 Finals to be hosted in Japan

As part of the Evo 2024 proceedings that concluded over the weekend, there has been a ton of news and information steadily trickling out in regard to fighting games and their respective esport scenes. On this front, Bandai Namco has now announced the firm dates and location for the coming Tekken 8 World Tour 2024 Finals.

The massive conclusive event will be held in December and see live action featured in Tokyo, Japan. We're told that the group stages for the Global and Regional Leaderboards will begin on December 5 and that the finals will be held in-person in Shibuya, Tokyo on December 8.

The action will feature 20 players from the Global Leaderboard and 15 from the Regional one. There will be $300,000 to compete over, and between the group stages on December 5 and 6 and the finals on December 8, there will be a Last Chance Qualifier too on December 7.

Check out the trailer for the anticipated finals below.