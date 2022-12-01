Tekken 8 will be shown at The Game Awards

HQ

Earlier this fall we finally got an announcement for the next installation in the Tekken series. Here, the somewhat dysfunctional Mishima family will continue to solve their issues using fists, which usually results in really entertaining games.

Considering how good Tekken 7 was and all the first-class post-launch support it got, we firmly believe Tekken 8 will be worth keeping an eye on. And the next time we'll see it is during The Game Awards. This was revealed by Aris on Twitter, who has got a Tekken 8 T-shirt from Bandai Namco, with the box saying we should tune into the show, which starts at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET on December 9.