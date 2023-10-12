Tekken 8 was delayed to avoid Street Fighter 6 or Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Judging by how many character reveals and gameplay trailers Bandai Namco released in a short amount of time,it seemed like Tekken 8 was set to launch in 2023. We now know this won't be the case, but it was at one point...before the publisher realised what it would go up against.

The latest episode of Harada's Bar has been published today, and it includes a very interesting comment from Katsuhiro Harada about Tekken 8's release date. Harada-san reveals that Tekken 8 was initially set to launch in summer 2023, but that they decided to delay the game two years ago after learning that this would mean going up against another fighting game he doesn't want to say the title of. Basically, the franchise's frontman confirms they wanted to avoid launching around the same time as Street Fighter 6 or/and Mortal Kombat 1, so they decided to postpone Tekken 8 half a year.

He's probably talking about Street Fighter 6, as he specifies the two titles were set to be released in the same month. Capcom's fighting game was released in June, which lines up with Tekken 8 coming out on the 26th of January in 2024.

