Tekken 8 updates Panda's information

At this point, we're pretty used to seeing Tekken 8 characters pop up in trailers, but even without a trailer showcasing her, Panda has got some more information in the game's website.

As per a translation from GamingBolt, Panda is accompanying Xiaoyu as her trusty bodyguard in Tekken 8, on a journey to find Jin. Where this quest will take the duo, only time will tell, but perhaps we'll get more information in a trailer coming soon.

Until then, we've only got some screenshots of Panda in action from the website, but it seems that once more it'll be using techniques similar to Heihachi. Prior to this website update, it was known that Panda would be making it into the game, as we confirmed during our interview at Gamescom (which you can check out below). We've also seen that Kuma will also be joining, as per the release date trailer.

Tekken 8 releases on the 26th of January, 2024, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.