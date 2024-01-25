English
Tekken 8

Tekken 8 trailer reveals Devil Jin

Just in time for the game's launch, we have one of the edgiest characters in fighting game history.

Tekken 8 releases tomorrow, the 26th of January, but Bandai Namco is still putting out plenty of trailers to keep the hype train going right until launch. Now, we have a new look at Devil Jin, one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Devil Jin is the form that regular ol' Jin takes when he gives into his Devil gene, granting him some edgy horns, wings, and the ability to kick some major ass. As you can see in the trailer below, Devil Jin isn't pulling any punches, and can clean house with ease.

If you're still undecided on whether you'll be picking up Tekken 8, you can check out our review here. Spoiler alert: we liked the game a lot.

