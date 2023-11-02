Tekken 8 trailer introduces new character voiced by movie star

HQ

Bandai Namco has made it absolutely clear Tekken 8 will be a globetrotting adventure filled with fighters from all around the world, and now it's time to focus on France.

Today's gameplay trailer reveals a completely new character that will be introduced in Tekken 8: Victor Chevalier. This French fighter is definitely dressed to impress, so it's rather fitting that his arena is a real eye-catcher as well by being on a boat going by the Eiffel Tower and other beautiful places in Paris. Not that this trailer's "Frenchness" stops there. Victor is even voiced by the actor Vincent Cassels (Black Swan, Ocean's Twelve, Jason Bourne, Westworld and more), making him the perfect fit for patriots in France.

We've also received a second trailer confirming that Alisa, Devil Jin, Lee and Zafina will be a part of the game's roster. This means we only have one character reveal left before Tekken 8 launches on the 26th of January. Who do you hope the last one is?

HQ