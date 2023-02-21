Tekken 8 shows off Kazuma gameplay

HQ

Kazuya Mishima is one of three iconic family members associated with the Tekken series. Alongside his father Heihachi and his son Jin, Kazuya is one of the most recognisable faces of the fighting game franchise.

The latest trailer for Tekken 8 shows Kazuya in all his glory, featuring an updated model for the character and his hard-hitting fighting style. While we only see around two minutes of footage, it's enough to see Tekken 8's faster, more aggressive style of play.

As well as Kazuya, we've also recently seen the reveal of Nina for Tekken 8 as well. With a handful of characters revealed so far, we can imagine more characters will be given their own short gameplay showcases soon enough.