Tekken 8 shows off Jin Kazama in gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco's marketing campaign for Tekken 8 has definitely kept fans on their toes. They started by giving us a short teaser at last year's EVO before officially unveiling it in a State of Play one month later. Then, we had to wait three months for some pure gameplay confirming Jun Kazama will be part of the roster, so it's understandable many questioned if the game would release this year or not. I think it's safe to say the developers are aiming for a 2023 launch after today though.

After showing off Nina and Kazuya earlier this month, Bandai Namco has now given us a new gameplay trailer giving us a closer look at what Jin Kazama will be able to do in Tekken 8. Three videos like these in a month sure makes it seem like Tekken 8 wants to go up against Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 12.

What do you think about the roster so far, when when should it launch?