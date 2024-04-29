Tekken 8 Season 1 trailer confirms Lidia, new story content

HQ

Tekken 8 is bringing a lot of content in its first season, as shown in a new trailer posted by Bandai Namco. Essentially, this showed off what Bandai Namco has planned for the fighter for the rest of 2024.

Rounding off the Spring, we're getting a new balance patch, which is probably the least exciting announcement out of all the ones in the trailer. Then, we're shown off a new beach resort stage, which is sure to whisk us away to an island paradise even as we beat the crap out of someone else.

Later on in the year, new story content will be released for free as well. It seems the story will have a lot to do with Eddy Gordo, who was released as the game's first DLC character. Joining Eddy in the DLC roster is Lidia, who will arrive this summer. Two more characters are planned for the rest of the year, with one releasing in Autumn and the other in November.