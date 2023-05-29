Tekken 8 reveals Bryan Fury in gameplay trailer

HQ

Many of us thought it was a given that Bandai Namco would reveal a new Tekken 8 character during Combo Break, but the company's European Twitter account still caught us off guard by posting the trailer before the tournament's final day. Turns out, it caught Katsuhiro Harada and everyone else involved by surprise as well, as everything was deleted shortly after because someone seemingly had gotten their time difference wrong or something. At least it's official now.

Tonight's trailer confirms Bryan Fury returns as a playable character in Tekken 8, and that he's still an extremely agile and powerful zombie.