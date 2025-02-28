Tekken 8 reaches 3 million copies sold faster than Tekken 7

HQ

It's no secret that Tekken 7 was a huge success for Bandai Namco, and last year it was revealed that it had sold over 12 million copies since its release in 2015. But last year also saw the release of Tekken 8, so how does it compare to its predecessor?

Well, pleasantly enough, it turns out it's actually doing even better. On the latest episode of Tekken Talk Live (via GamingBolt), it was revealed that after a year on the market, the game has passed three million copies sold - and in less time than the original, which took almost a year and a half to reach the same milestone.

This, of course, feels very well deserved (read our review where we explain why), and we look forward to seeing it grow in the future with new characters, guest appearances and perhaps game modes. Next up is Anna Williams, who joins on April 3, and yours truly is still hoping for the return of Bob and a guest appearance by Ichiban Kasuga from the Yakuza franchise.