Tekken 8 player attends live tournament with dog coach strapped to his back

Over the past weekend, some of the best Tekken 8 players from around the world took to Texas in the United States to compete in the Texas Showdown 2025 tournament. This event has made headlines for a reason that many would not have predicted, as during the live action, one player took to the stage to compete with a very unorthodox coach strapped to his back.

Jamie "IGottaJet" Drake caught the attention of many when he looked to play his set all under the watchful eye of his personal trainer and coach, his Shiba Inu dog Kintaro, who was being carried around by the player all tournament long on his back.

Needless to say, this lovely scene caught the attention of Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada, who commented on Dexerto's video of the moment noting that he'll be using this as inspiration for a new cosmetic customisation option in Tekken 8, something perhaps inspired by Tekken 5's Paul Phoenix dog item.

Unfortunately, IGottaJet and Kintaro did not make it too far through the tournament, which was won by Too Ugly Esports' Don "Genghis D0n" Brown.