Tekken 8 optional fighter skins for each fighter leaked

It's clear that one of the most anticipated releases in the fighting game genre is Tekken 8. And while it comes a little later than Street Fighter 6 or Mortal Kombat 1, that doesn't mean it's going to be a minor release - far from it. In fact, some users are already digging through Bandai Namco's archives trying to dig up as much information as they can, and today images of all the costumes for all the characters in the game have surfaced.

The screenshots show up to four appearances for each fighter, and some of them look really good, being much more modern and contemporary designs than those of the veteran Tekken 7. There are even some that are more daring than anything that sisters Anna and Nina Williams have ever worn in the franchise's history, such as newcomer Azucena. You can check them out in the post below.

Up to 4 more reasons per character to be excited for Tekken 8, which will be released on PC, Xbox Series and PS5 on 26 January 2024.