Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tekken 8

Tekken 8 optional fighter skins for each fighter leaked

Dataminers have already "aired" the skins for the character roster, and there are some characters who are lacking fabric to cover themselves with.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's clear that one of the most anticipated releases in the fighting game genre is Tekken 8. And while it comes a little later than Street Fighter 6 or Mortal Kombat 1, that doesn't mean it's going to be a minor release - far from it. In fact, some users are already digging through Bandai Namco's archives trying to dig up as much information as they can, and today images of all the costumes for all the characters in the game have surfaced.

HQ

The screenshots show up to four appearances for each fighter, and some of them look really good, being much more modern and contemporary designs than those of the veteran Tekken 7. There are even some that are more daring than anything that sisters Anna and Nina Williams have ever worn in the franchise's history, such as newcomer Azucena. You can check them out in the post below.

Up to 4 more reasons per character to be excited for Tekken 8, which will be released on PC, Xbox Series and PS5 on 26 January 2024.

Tekken 8

Related texts



Loading next content