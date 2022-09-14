Tekken 8 opens the State of Play with its first cinematic trailer

HQ

Although no release date is known at the moment, we already imagined that Tekken 8 would be coming to PC and next-gen consoles. And now, and quite possibly as a preview of what Bandai Namco will be showing in the coming days at the Tokyo Game Show, we've seen a first trailer for the game.

The trailer (which features some transitions between cinematics and in-game combat) shows us Jin Kazama fighting against his father Kazuya Mishima, and we also see that both fighters can use a special ability due to their curse, with Jin actually transforming into Devil Jin and executing a finishing attack at the end of the video.

According to director Katsuhiro Harada on the PlayStation Blog, everything we've seen takes place during the game's story mode, that the performance will be 60fps, that the main plot will revolve around Jin and Kazuya and that the title is still in development, so it's still unknown how long we'll have to wait before we'll be able to play it.

The trailer certainly looks spectacular with the storm, the rain and the detailed look of the characters, and you can watch it below. Tekken 8 will arrive at some point for PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.