Tekken 8 loses its assistant director, as Yohei Shimbori leaves Bandai Namco at the end of August

HQ

Yohei Shimbori is known for his service at Team Ninja, and also as the director of 2019's fighting game Dead or Alive 6. He has now made it clear via an X message (noticed by Finnish Muropaketti), that he is leaving Bandai Namco at the end of August, so at the end of this week.

Shimbori joined Bandai Namco in December 2023 to work as an assistant director for Tekken 8, which was released on January, 2024.

In his announcement message, Yohei Shimbori did not say, where his career will go next, but most likely he will stay within the realm of video games.

Translation provided by Google:

"[Announcement] I will be leaving Bandai Namco Studios at the end of this month. While I was there, I was involved in a variety of projects, but I was particularly deeply involved in Tekken 8, primarily in outgames, and received support from many people, including our customers. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude. Thank you very much!"