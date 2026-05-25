Tekken 8 is getting a guest fighter from the animé Baki the Grappler

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A new guest fighter has been confirmed for Tekken 8, and this time the character seems like a perfect fit for Bandai Namco's fighting series. We're talking about Yujiro Hanma, who typically plays a role somewhat similar to Heihachi's in the Baki the Grappler manga.

The series revolves around martial arts and has actually been published almost continuously since 1991, with an anime adaptation since 2001. Yujiro Hanma is the series' main antagonist and the father of the protagonist, Baki Hanma. The latter hates his father with a passion since he killed Baki's mother, and we thus have a situation not too far away from the circumstances of the Mishima family, where Kazuya, as we know, isn't exactly thrilled with his old man, Heihachi.

Yujiro Hanma will be added as a DLC character in early 2027, so it'll be a while before we get to try him out, but we can at least offer you a teaser trailer.