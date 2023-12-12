Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tekken 8

Tekken 8 is getting a demo on PS5 on Thursday

Before it comes to PC and Xbox Series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier today, Jonas was allowed to share his latest impressions after getting a final preview of Tekken 8, but there's no need to be jealous.

As Jonas pointed out in his text, Tekken 8 will get a demo on PlayStation 5 on the 14th of December before PC and Xbox Series players will be able to download it on the 21st. This will let you play through the first chapter of the story campaign, the local Versus mode, Arcade Quest and check out the highly detailed characters in the Gallery, so online matches will not be included.

Tekken 8

Related texts



Loading next content