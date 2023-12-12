Tekken 8 is getting a demo on PS5 on Thursday

HQ

Earlier today, Jonas was allowed to share his latest impressions after getting a final preview of Tekken 8, but there's no need to be jealous.

As Jonas pointed out in his text, Tekken 8 will get a demo on PlayStation 5 on the 14th of December before PC and Xbox Series players will be able to download it on the 21st. This will let you play through the first chapter of the story campaign, the local Versus mode, Arcade Quest and check out the highly detailed characters in the Gallery, so online matches will not be included.