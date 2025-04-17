Tekken 8 is currently being ripped apart by players on Steam

HQ

"What the hell happened here?" You might ask yourself the same if you were to look at Tekken 8's recent review rating on Steam, which has plummeted to an Overwhelmingly Negative overall score since the launch of the game's Season 2.

After launching to rave reviews back in January 2024, the game seemed like a great addition to the historic fighting series. However, with the launch of Tekken 8 Season 2, fans have taken serious issues with the way fighters have been handled. Taking a look at some of the Steam reviews, it appears that rather than improve defensive capabilities of the game's characters, Tekken 8 has instead just tried to make everyone equally strong, which has led to homogenised systems and characters.

There is hope that things can and will change for the better, but right now fans are making their voice heard via the review page on Steam. "No one literally no one asked for these changes, even new players never asked for more offense in a game that clearly lacks defensive options and is easy to mash button and win like in most Tekken games," writes reviewer Yojinka_7. Putting things more simply, reviewer Argent Illiora said "Plz just revert the patch at this point, this isn't Tekken anymore."

Are you still playing Tekken 8 and what do you think of the latest patch?