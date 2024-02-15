Tekken 8 has sold over two million copies

HQ

The last year has been a brilliant one for fans of fighting games, with Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8 releasing within seven months of each other. All of them were great games with positive reviews and have also sold well, but it seems like Tekken 8 might be the biggest success of the bunch.

While Street Fighter 6 has already reached three million sold copies in six months time, Tekken 8 reached over two million sold copies in just three weeks. According to Bloomberg's tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki, this rate has even surprised Bandai Namco themselves and surpassed their expectations.

If you haven't played Tekken 8 yet, you should check out our review where we explain why you should. But if you are already figthing in the Iron Fist Tournament - what do you think of Tekken 8 so far?