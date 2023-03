HQ

The last few weeks, we've seen gameplay trailers for King, Law, Paul and other characters from the original Tekken that will return in Tekken 8, but the upcoming fighting game's roster will also include some relatively fresh faces.

This latest gameplay trailer highlights this by revealing that Tekken 6's Lars Alexandersson will be a part of Tekken 8's character roster by showing him beat up Jack and Kazuya Mishima.