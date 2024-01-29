Tekken 8 doubled Street Fighter 6's UK physical sales

HQ

Tekken 8 only released last Friday, but it seems the early sales figures are quite impressive for the latest in Bandai Namco's long series of fighting games. According to Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, the UK physical sales for Tekken 8 were rather impressive.

They were double those of Street Fighter 6, which is very strong. Now, it's worth mentioning that Street Fighter 6 has sold well, and did fine digitally according to Dring, but still this is impressive for Tekken 8, which has charmed fans and critics alike.

We were so bold as to say Tekken 8 is the favourite of the three recently released big three fighting games in our review. Do you agree?