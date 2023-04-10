Tekken 8 director confirms cross-play for future release

HQ

Tekken 8, the long-awaited future installment of one of the most influential fighting games of all time, will have cross-play between its confirmed platforms (PS5, Xbox Series and PC).

This has been confirmed by the director of the series and this eighth installment, Katsuhiro Harada, while answering questions from fans on Twitter.

Despite confirming it, he did clarify that they are still facing some problems to implement this function so demanded by all. For the moment, the most important thing is to announce the full roster (we already have a lot of confirmed characters) and confirm the release date.

Are you looking forward to Tekken 8?