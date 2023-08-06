Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8

Tekken 8 confirms new and returning characters in gameplay trailers

Say hello to Azucena and welcome back to Raven.

Roster leaks and some overly eager people at Bandai Namco's European division spoiled the reveals earlier than planned, so Tekken-fans with their ear to the ground knew what would happen at this weekend's EVO. Still, it's nice to get an official announcement and trailers.

Bandai Namco has given us a trailer confirming that Raven will return as a playable character in Tekken 8 and another one that reveals a new fighter called Azucena. They are definitely extremely different fighters, as the latter is very energetic and seemingly very focused on countering and evading, while Raven continues to be the Blade-looking serious type that likes to use his shadows in combos. It's also worth mentioning that the arenas shown off look pretty cool.

Tekken 8

