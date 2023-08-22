Tekken 8 confirms January launch and characters in trailer

HQ

Several leaks have ruined some of the fun for Bandai Namco's marketing team, but it's still cool to see rumours confirmed in trailers.

Tonight's trailer doesn't just confirm that Tekken 8 will launch on the 26th of January. It also shows the new appropriately titled Arcade Quest mode where the series follows in many other fighting games' footsteps by letting us create and customise our own avatar and walk around in a very arcade/esports-inspired world looking for new challenges.

Those just looking for traditional Tekken fighting might be more interested in officially knowing that Dragunov, Kuma, Leo, Shaheen, Steve and Yoshimitsu will be a part of the 32-character roster available at launch, and all of them have definitely been visually upgraded.