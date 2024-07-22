Tekken 8 and Nike team-up for sneaker collaboration

HQ

As part of the proceedings at Evo 2024 over the weekend, Bandai Namco and Nike announced a collaboration that saw the game developer and the sporting apparel brand coming together to make two themed variants of shoes based on Tekken 8 characters.

The shoes that have been Tekkenified are the Nike Air Foamposite One, and the characters that these shoes are being inspired by are Jin Kazuma and Kazuya Mishima. While there were limited versions of the Kazuya shoes available for Evo attendees to purchase, we're told that the collaboration will be expanded further this autumn, when Nike products actually debut in Tekken 8 as in-game items.

This collaboration will include branded billboards in the background of the Times Square-inspired Urban Square level, as well as versions of the shoes to pick up and buy for your in-game character too. As for what else this collab will include, we'll know more in the coming weeks, but for the time being you can watch the announcement trailer for the partnership below.

