Tekken 8

Tekken 8 adds Panda to the roster

The beloved bear hasn't got a trailer yet, but she has popped up on the game's website.

HQ

At this point, we're pretty used to seeing Tekken 8 characters pop up in trailers, but a new roster member's reveal has gone slightly under the radar, as the bear has only been added on the game's website.

As per a translation from GamingBolt, Panda is accompanying Xiaoyu as her trusty bodyguard, on a journey to find Jin. Where this quest will take the duo, only time will tell, but perhaps we'll get more information in a trailer coming soon.

Until then, we've only got some screenshots of Panda in action from the website, but it seems that once more it'll be using techniques similar to Heihachi. Tekken 8 releases on the 26th of January, 2024, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

