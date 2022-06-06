Tekken 7 passes a massive 9 million sold copies

HQ

The fighting genre used to be one of the hottest ones, with plenty of big-budget alternatives to choose from. Today, just a few remain really popular, and one of them that is doing really well is Tekken.

Back in April 2021, we reported that a whopping 7 million copies had been sold, but thanks to new content like the character Lidia Sobieska and a thriving community, it has now reached a truly impressive milestone, as confirmed by the series long time creator and producer Katsuhiro Harada.

It turns out Tekken 7 has now sold a whopping 9 million copies, and this puts the entire series at 53 million sold games. Quite impressive, don't you think? What do you think of Tekken 7, which is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox?