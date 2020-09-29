Tekken 7 has now sold more than 6 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate quickly crushed all previous records and became the best selling fighting game of all time. But there has, of course, been more really prominent games in the genre this generation... like Tekken 7. Now, the long time producer Katsuhiro Harada has revealed via Twitter that it has sold more than 6 million copies, and the actual number of players is probably way higher as it is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Harada also revealed that the Tekken series combined now is above 50 million sold copies, and shared the image below.