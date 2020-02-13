Cookies

Tekken 7

Tekken 7 has now sold more than 5 million copies

Bandai Namco's seventh main instalment in the Tekken franchise reaches a major sales milestone.

Who says fighting games are dead? Mortal Kombat 11 is on track to become the best selling game in the series yet, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the best selling fighting game ever - and now the long time Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada has great sales numbers to reveal on Twitter:

"Oops.... I had completely missed it...TK7 achieved 5 million copies by the end of 2019."

This makes Tekken 7 one of the better selling games in the long-running franchise (and the third best selling fighting game of the generation), and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass, so the results are even better than the numbers are showing.

