Tekken 7, Frostpunk, and more coming soon to Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to expand, both on console and PC, and now the official Twitter account for the subscription service has posted a simple GIF teasing us with what's ahead, including Tekken 7, Frostpunk, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for console users.

As for those on PC, they'll soon be getting both FTL and Frostpunk as well, so there's no shortage of good games on the way, adding to a catalog that already includes acclaimed titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Grand Theft Auto V.

Frostpunk and SAO: Fatal Bullet will land on consoles tomorrow, while January 16 marks the arrival of Tekken 7.

What games stand out here?

