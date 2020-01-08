Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Tekken 7

Tekken 7, Frostpunk, and more coming soon to Game Pass

PC players will also get some games soon, adding to the extensive library Microsoft has built already.

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to expand, both on console and PC, and now the official Twitter account for the subscription service has posted a simple GIF teasing us with what's ahead, including Tekken 7, Frostpunk, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for console users.

As for those on PC, they'll soon be getting both FTL and Frostpunk as well, so there's no shortage of good games on the way, adding to a catalog that already includes acclaimed titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Grand Theft Auto V.

Frostpunk and SAO: Fatal Bullet will land on consoles tomorrow, while January 16 marks the arrival of Tekken 7.

What games stand out here?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Tekken 7

Related texts

Tekken 7Score

Tekken 7
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"After a week of frenetic fighting, we still want more."



Loading next content