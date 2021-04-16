Tekken 7 broke new record with its sales

You're watching Advertisements

Tekken 7, as the latest entry of this classic fighting game franchise in general is well-received, and we at Gamereactor here also liked it a lot, you can check our review from here. Last year, it was reported that the game had reached a milestone by having 6 million copies sold. Now, it just broke a new record.

In a post via Twitter, game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada revealed the good news for us. Here's what he wrote:

"TEKKEN 7 had achieved Over 7 million sales ! Season 4 characters are added to the commemorative illustration."

You can check the image below. Are you one of the game owners?