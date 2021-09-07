English
Tekken 7

Tekken 7 and Final Fantasy VII are amongst September 2021's PS Now additions

Also coming to the service is Killing Floor 2, Windbound, and Moonlighter.

HQ

Sony's PS Now streaming service might not receive the same praise as Xbox Game Pass, but it's still known to have some pretty solid months of new additions from time to time. This month is one of them, as it is headlined by classics releases such as Tekken 7 (available until February 22, 2022) and Final Fantasy VII. Also included this month is Killing Floor 2, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition, and Moonlighter.

Final Fantasy VII, which has arrived on the service this month, is just the start in a long line of titles in the series to come to PS Now. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age are all set to arrive in the near future. You can find out more details on these titles here.

What do you think about September 2021's PS Now additions?

