Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tekken 6

Tekken 6, Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny likely to be added to PS Plus soon

The games have recently been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Two new fighting games look set to join the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue in Tekken 6 and Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny after they've recently been rated for both PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan.

As Gematsu reports, Tekken 6 was only available on the PS3, Xbox 360, and PSP, while Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny was only made available on the PSP, meaning that it coming to PS Plus would mark its first time being playable on a non-handheld console.

The most likely reasoning behind the new rating for these games is that they'll be added to the Classics Catalogue for PS Plus Premium subscribers. Will you be giving them a go should they come to the subscription service?

Tekken 6

Related texts

0
Tekken 6Score

Tekken 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

A kangaroo fighting a panda? Anything is possible in Tekken and Jonas Mäki has gone toe-to-toe with the latest offering...



Loading next content