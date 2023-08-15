Tekken 6, Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny likely to be added to PS Plus soon

HQ

Two new fighting games look set to join the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue in Tekken 6 and Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny after they've recently been rated for both PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan.

As Gematsu reports, Tekken 6 was only available on the PS3, Xbox 360, and PSP, while Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny was only made available on the PSP, meaning that it coming to PS Plus would mark its first time being playable on a non-handheld console.

The most likely reasoning behind the new rating for these games is that they'll be added to the Classics Catalogue for PS Plus Premium subscribers. Will you be giving them a go should they come to the subscription service?